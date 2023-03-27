Storm chances remain to start the week

BBB Accredited Business
Storm chances today and on Tuesday(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the start of a new work week and some stormy periods are on the way over the next day or so.

Rain showers could be a problem as early as this morning as a weak front just sits stalled across the area. Now any rain early today will likely just be showers but as we get some heating going, I do expect a few more storms to pop by this afternoon. Overall rain coverage today will be around 60% with rain expected at times. Highs by afternoon should top out around 80.

Tuesday, especially early, will be the stormy period of the entire week as another disturbance rides along this stalled front and tries to nudge it down into the Gulf. As that happens, widespread storms will be the morning treat heading into tomorrow. Any storm over the next day or so will have the potential to produce hail and damaging winds. The tornado risk isn’t high but it’s not zero either. Quickly after lunch Tuesday the weather clears out and we trend cooler.

Highs for Wednesday may struggle to make it out of the 60s mainly because cloud cover is likely to linger behind this weak frontal passage. That “cooler” trend won’t last long as we’re already back to the 80 degree mark by Friday as a warm and humid breeze blows back in from the Gulf.

