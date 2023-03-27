Storms possible through Tuesday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm chances linger in the forecast for the start of the week.

We stay warm Monday with temperatures in the 80s. A few strong to severe storms are possible in the area Monday afternoon and evening. Scattered rainfall will continue through the afternoon as well.

We are included in a marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through Tuesday morning, pushing heavy rainfall and storms across our region. A few storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rainfall may cause flooding in some areas with rainfall totals over an inch for the North Shore and southern Mississippi.

Behind this front, temperatures fall into the 70s. We stay cool through midweek and drier. The end of the week will warm back up into the 80s with a few chances for rain.

