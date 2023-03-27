BBB Accredited Business
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead

By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen girl has been arrested and charged after a teen boy was killed in an attempted carjacking over the weekend.

According to Jackson police, the incident happened early Saturday morning in the area of Langley Drive near Highway 18.

Mia Shavers, 17, allegedly had involvement in the attempted carjacking that led to the death of Emmanuel Lewis, 15, who was also involved in the crime.

Shavers has been charged with capital murder.

