Treme festival wraps weekend in Armstrong Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The legacy of Congo Square lives on for another year at the Treme Creole Gumbo and Congo Square Rhythms Festival.

But with gun violence still on the rise, those attending reflect on the city’s mood as festival season ramps up.

The locals and visitors alike watched the battle of the Mardi Gras Indians and learned something new about native heritage.

But outside the gates of Armstrong Park, an increase in violent crime cannot be ignored.

As Kaycee Chambers sits in the same spot of the park, year after year, hoping for moments of shade from the heat, he says the younger generation needs stronger guidance.

“We have culture, we have music, we have food. The greatest kids could come out of this area and have come out of this area,” said Chambers. “If we could just lead these youngsters to a better path, then it’s all here.”

Boston’s Jonathan Nelson and Tara Peck are visiting New Orleans for the second time, but it’s their first trip to the festival.

They were left pretty speechless.

They say crime didn’t deter their visit, but they see a way to make things safer.

“More of this, to keep the roots alive, keep the history here to teach the young ones,” said Nelson. “Keep the spirit. That spirit will go a long way for everybody.”

They hope the beat will change and that more people will see New Orleans as they do.

“This is a beautiful city; the people are beautiful,” said Peck. “This is an amazing place to be. I would move here if I could.”

Congo Square has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places for 30 years.

In the early 1800s, as many as 600 enslaved Africans would come on their Sundays off to sing, dance, and keep their ancestrial traditions alive.

