2023 Jazz & Heritage Festival schedule cubes released

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the 52nd New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released the schedule cubes for the upcoming event on Tuesday (March 28), allowing fans to plan their schedules and see which artists will be performing on each day of the festival.

The highly anticipated release of the schedule cubes comes just a few weeks before the festival kicks off on April 28, with two weekends of live music, food, and cultural experiences. The cubes, which can be found on the festival’s official website and social media channels, provide a breakdown of each day’s performances across the festival’s stages.

The festival’s headliners, including Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, and Lizzo, are set to perform on separate weekends, with a variety of other acts performing throughout the festival’s two-weekend run. Other notable performers on the lineup include Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, H.E.R., and Erykah Badu.

In a change from years previous, organizer Quint Davis says this year’s fest will be cashless. There will be conversion centers around the Fair Grounds where you can turn your cash into a gift card, good to use both inside and outside the grounds.

2023 Jazz Fest lineup
2023 Jazz Fest lineup(NOJHF)

In addition to live music, the festival will also feature a variety of food vendors, arts and crafts exhibits, and cultural demonstrations. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early to secure their spot at the festival, which is expected to draw large crowds from across the country.

The festival will take place at the Fair Grounds from April 28 to May 7.

