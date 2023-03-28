BBB Accredited Business
Autopsy results released for BRPD officers killed in chopper crash

Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro
Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Autopsy results have been released for the two Baton Rouge police officers killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, March 26.

Officials said the results show that both officers died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The two officers were identified as Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier. Canezaro had been on the force for 16 years, while Poirrier had been with the Baton Rouge Police Department for 17 years.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter went down around 3 a.m. The wreckage was found several hours later in a sugarcane field along North Winterville Road off US 190 near Port Allen.

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration reveals the aircraft’s tail rotor struck a tree and crashed inverted in a field.

The helicopter belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officials added.

Officials said the helicopter was up in the air to chase down a suspect.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office later identified that suspect as Deandre Bessye. He was booked on two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, and one count of obstruction of a highway of commerce, deputies said. They added his bond has been set at $950,000.

New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance

