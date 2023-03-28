Bruce: Drier skies and cooler temps into the mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front moving through the area Tonight brings cooler temperatures.

As the cool front moves south tonight, cooler air will drop lows tonight into the upper 40s north and lower 50s south. Highs in the 60s for Wednesday. Clouds remain in the forecast during the day with clearing out by Wednesday evening.

Bruce: Rain moves out tonight giving way to cooler but cloudy skies Wednesday into Thursday. Lows tonight dip into the upper 40s north and lower 50s south. highs Wednesday in the upper 60s. We stay dry through most of the end of the week with a warming trend. pic.twitter.com/0ZZ3H61WSf — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 28, 2023

This cool down doesn’t last long - things quickly warm up again well above-normal by the end of the week. A storm system bringing severe weather to our north on Friday bring us a low chance for showers and storms again into the weekend.

Highs will be in the 80s with humidity by Friday into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.