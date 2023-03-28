Bruce: Drier skies and cooler temps into the mid-week

BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A brief cool down comes tonight into Wednesday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front moving through the area Tonight brings cooler temperatures.

As the cool front moves south tonight, cooler air will drop lows tonight into the upper 40s north and lower 50s south. Highs in the 60s for Wednesday. Clouds remain in the forecast during the day with clearing out by Wednesday evening.

This cool down doesn’t last long - things quickly warm up again well above-normal by the end of the week. A storm system bringing severe weather to our north on Friday bring us a low chance for showers and storms again into the weekend.

Highs will be in the 80s with humidity by Friday into the weekend.

