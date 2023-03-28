Cold front brings cooler temperatures while rain lingers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front moving through the area Tuesday brings cooler temperatures.

A few showers and storms may push through the area Tuesday evening along the leading edge of the cold front. Behind this system, cooler air will keep highs in the 60s for Wednesday. Clouds remain in the area along with a few scattered showers, clearing out by Wednesday evening.

This cool down doesn’t last long - things quickly warm up again well above-normal by the end of the week. A storm system bringing severe weather to our north on Friday bring us a low chance for showers and storms again into the weekend.

Highs will be in the 80s with humidity.

