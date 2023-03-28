FFF: Dennis Allen gives us a Michael Thomas health update

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We get a Michael Thomas update, Scotland rocks the European Championships, and a stop at new Mexican restaurant Mucho Mas.

FOOTBALL

A surprising move came this offseason when the Saints announced Michael Thomas restructured his contract, and was coming back to the team for another season.

The news was first met with excitement. That’s when you envision the Derek Carr-Thomas connections. But, you also have to be realistic about Thomas, how’s his health.

He’s missed 30 games in the last two seasons. Well, we finally got an update from head coach Dennis Allen at the NFL Owners Meetings.

“He’s not 100 percent. We’re going to be cautious with it. I expect him to be fully healthy and ready to go. When that time is, I don’t want to get into those speculations. But yeah we feel good where he’s at,” said Allen.

It appears to be an optimistic timeline for Thomas, but I’ll wait until the Thomas hype/workout videos come out this summer.

FÚTBOL

I’ve said this in many a FFF post, soccer is fantastic because it’s always on. 24/7/365 you can find a game on somewhere in the world. Between club and international games, your need for soccer will always be met.

Scott McTominay brace! ⚽️⚽️



He can't stop scoring for Scotland with 4 goals in 2 matches! 😱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/2DSefUqaaQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 28, 2023

One of the best times for soccer, early afternoon at work. On a Tuesday, Scotland delivered a stunner that shook the European Championships.

The Tartan Army (Scotland fans) absolutely lost their minds after their beloved country beat European superpower Spain, 2-0.

Scott McTominay scored both goals, and delivered their first win over Spain since 1984. Scotland is now top of Group A on six points from two games.

WHAT A WEEK THEY HAVE HAD!



LOOK AT WHAT IT MEANS TO SCOTLAND AND ITS FANS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎉 pic.twitter.com/jpa3zVLUnB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 28, 2023

It’s early in qualifying for the Euro’s, but it’s quite a start for Scotland. Scotland next plays Norway in June.

FOOD

I love me some tacos, especially when steak is involved in that tortilla. Mucho Mas recently filled my need for a tasty taco.

I went with the Mas Tacos, an order of three. BBQ birria, Steak bavette Monterrey, and chicken. All top-notch ingredients and toppings.

Another menu to check out, the Mexican ramen.

Mucho Mas is located on Oak Street, Uptown. The atmosphere and decor give it a very cool vibe.

