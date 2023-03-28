LSU fans invited to send off Tigers as they head to Final Four
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Tiger fans are invited to send off the women’s basketball team for the final time this season as the Tigers depart to Dallas for the Final Four.
The sendoff will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the South Pad of the PMAC, in between the stadium’s ramps. Fans can park in Lot 404.
Head coach Kim Mulkey will speak with the media around 11 a.m. The full interview will streamed live.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU dances to Final Four after beating Miami
- Reese, LSU women push past Miami 54-42 to reach Final Four
LSU has reached the Final Four for the first time since 2008.
The Tigers will face Virginia Tech on Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m. The Hokies got past Ohio St., 84-74, on Monday, March 27.
RELATED: Va Tech women headed to 1st Final Four after topping Ohio St
Click here to purchase tickets to the Final Four semi-finals in Dallas.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.