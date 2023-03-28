LSU fans invited to send off Tigers as they head to Final Four

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Tiger fans are invited to send off the women’s basketball team for the final time this season as the Tigers depart to Dallas for the Final Four.

The sendoff will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the South Pad of the PMAC, in between the stadium’s ramps. Fans can park in Lot 404.

Head coach Kim Mulkey will speak with the media around 11 a.m. The full interview will streamed live.

LSU has reached the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

The Tigers will face Virginia Tech on Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m. The Hokies got past Ohio St., 84-74, on Monday, March 27.

