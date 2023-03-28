BBB Accredited Business
LSU hosts Pro Day for 16 football players

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced 16 former football players will participate in the annual Pro Timing Day on Wednesday, March 29.

Athletics officials said the event will be held at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility for representatives from all 32 NFL teams to watch players perform drills.

2023 LSU Pro Day - List of Participants:

  • CB Sevyn Banks
  • LB Micah Baskerville
  • CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
  • WR Kayshon Boutte
  • OL Anthony Bradford
  • S Joe Foucha
  • CB Mekhi Garner
  • DE Ali Gaye
  • S Todd Harris
  • WR Jaray Jenkins
  • LB Mike Jones Jr.
  • DE BJ Ojulari
  • CB Colby Richardson
  • DT Jaquelin Roy
  • OL Tre’Mond Shorts
  • CB Jay Ward

Information provided by LSU Sports:

LSU’s Pro Day begins at 10 a.m. with the player measurements followed by combine testing, which includes vertical jump, broad jump and the 225-pound bench press.

On-field testing will consist of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players. Following the on-field testing, participants will then take part in individual workouts by position.

Fans can get results throughout the day on the LSU Sports Mobile app (LSUsports.net/apps). A complete run down of the results from the day can also found on LSUsports.net/proday at the conclusion of the day.

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears shines in front of scouts at Tulane Pro Day
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
SEC announces appearance schedule for 2023 Football Media Days
Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll
Tulane rallies to upset USC in Cotton Bowl, 46-45, behind Spears’ 205 rushing yards and 4 TDs