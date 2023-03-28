Man accused of killing Covington priest, woman pleads not guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Antonio Tyson, in front of a packed courtroom, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday (March 28) to the killing of a popular Covington priest and a church assistant last November.

Family members sat front row behind Tyson, who was wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles at the arraignment hearing.

Relatives of the victims sat on the other side.

Tyson was indicted earlier this month on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

He is accused in the deaths of Father Otis Young and church assistant Ruth Prats, who were found “burned beyond recognition” in downtown Covington last November.

Otis Young and Ruth Prats (St. Peter's Church)

The District Attorney’s office says it is proceeding with the case as if it were a death penalty case.

Tyson is represented by veteran attorney Kerry Cuccia from the Capital Defense Project.

Judge August Hand set the next hearing for April 18.

