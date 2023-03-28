BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man accused of killing Covington priest, woman pleads not guilty

By Rob Masson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Antonio Tyson, in front of a packed courtroom, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday (March 28) to the killing of a popular Covington priest and a church assistant last November.

Family members sat front row behind Tyson, who was wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles at the arraignment hearing.

Relatives of the victims sat on the other side.

Tyson was indicted earlier this month on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

He is accused in the deaths of Father Otis Young and church assistant Ruth Prats, who were found “burned beyond recognition” in downtown Covington last November.

Otis Young and Ruth Prats
Otis Young and Ruth Prats(St. Peter's Church)

RELATED STORIES

Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say

Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide

Funeral set for slain Covington priest Otis Young, Aymond will lead service

The District Attorney’s office says it is proceeding with the case as if it were a death penalty case.

Tyson is represented by veteran attorney Kerry Cuccia from the Capital Defense Project.

Judge August Hand set the next hearing for April 18.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance

Latest News

Police say the shooting occurred in the 8700 block of Almonaster Avenue around 7:12 a.m.
Man fatally shot in New Orleans East; NOPD investigating
19-year-old fatally shot in NOLA East
19-year-old fatally shot in NOLA East
Covington man accused of killing priest, woman pleads 'not guilty'
Covington man accused of killing priest, woman pleads 'not guilty'
Davonta "DJ" Michel Jr., 6, was fatally shot Feb. 22 with a gun found in his father's bedroom...
Raceland father booked with negligent homicide in 6-year-old son’s shooting death