Man fatally shot in New Orleans East; NOPD investigating

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot Tuesday (March 28) in the New Orleans East area, accoridng to NOPD.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 8700 block of Almonaster Avenue around 7:12 a.m.

EMS pronounced the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the scene, police say.

There is no additional information at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.