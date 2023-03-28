BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot in New Orleans East; NOPD investigating

Police say the shooting occurred in the 8700 block of Almonaster Avenue around 7:12 a.m.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 8700 block of Almonaster Avenue around 7:12 a.m.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot Tuesday (March 28) in the New Orleans East area, accoridng to NOPD.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 8700 block of Almonaster Avenue around 7:12 a.m.

EMS pronounced the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the scene, police say.

There is no additional information at this time.

