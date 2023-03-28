Man fatally shot in New Orleans East; NOPD investigating
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot Tuesday (March 28) in the New Orleans East area, accoridng to NOPD.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 8700 block of Almonaster Avenue around 7:12 a.m.
EMS pronounced the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the scene, police say.
There is no additional information at this time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.