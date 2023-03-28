BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot Tuesday night in Treme

A man was shot to death in the 800 block of North Tonti Street in Treme on Tuesday night (March...
A man was shot to death in the 800 block of North Tonti Street in Treme on Tuesday night (March 28), New Orleans police said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the Treme neighborhood early Tuesday evening (March 28), New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was found with several gunshot wounds in the 800 block of North Tonti Street around 6:11 p.m., police said.

An NOPD spokesperson said the fatal shooting appears to have been the result of an argument between two men.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A man was shot to death in the 800 block of North Tonti Street in Treme on Tuesday night (March...
A man was shot to death in the 800 block of North Tonti Street in Treme on Tuesday night (March 28), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)

