Pepi goal clinches spot in Concacaf Nations League semi’s for United States

The Concacaf Nations League semifinals will take place in Las Vegas.
The Concacaf Nations League semifinals will take place in Las Vegas.(U.S. Soccer)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Men’s National Team is headed to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals after beating El Salvador, 1-0.

The winning goal came courtesy of a Ricardo Pepi goal. Pepi was on the field for only two minutes when he found the back of the net for the U.S.

Pepi, currently playing club ball in Germany, totaled three goals (scored twice against Grenada) in his last two games for the USMNT.

The United Stated finished on top of Group D with 10 points in the Concacaf Nations League. They’ve stayed undefeated in 22 straight meetings with El Salvador.

The Concacaf Nations League semifinals will take place in Las Vegas. The tournament will go from June 15-18.

As a hosts nation in the 2026 World Cup, the USMNT is automatically qualified for the tourney. You can watch all of the World Cup matches on the FOX family of networks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

