St. Tammany library board keeps LGBTQ-themed books on shelves

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Library Board of Conduct voted Monday (Mar. 23) to keep several books on the shelves that were challenged for their subject matter.

In filed Statements of Concern, four books with transgender characters or themes were accused of violating a criminal statute that keeps books from displaying sexual conduct to kids.

The books up for discussion at the meeting were:

  • I Am Jazz
  • Julian is a Mermaid
  • My Rainbow
  • When Aiden Became a Brother

Before voting on the circulation of each title, the board heard public comments on both sides of the issue.

“You think this is child’s play. We’re protecting our kids,” said one man. “If you have to be mandated from Baton Rouge then so be it, but we are looking for real leadership here.”

The controversy over the subject matter sparked a back-and-forth between some speakers. Sheriff’s deputies escorted one man out of the meeting for causing a disturbance.

One parent took to the podium in defense of I Am Jazz, saying it had a special connection to her family.

“This is the book I used to teach my daughters about me and my role in this world and my coming out,” said the mother. “I did it to escape chemical dependency, and I did it to create a life that was genuinely honest, and sincere.”

All four books will remain on the library shelves after Monday’s votes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

