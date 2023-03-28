Stormy start to the day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms are likely to start your Tuesday as we have a cold front set to sweep through the region later today.

Any storm activity through the morning hours will have the potential to be severe with hail and gusty winds the primary threats. Outside the storms, it’s warm and humid but the trend by this afternoon will be for the lower humidity to arrive. A cold front will sweep by around lunch leading to drier skies and a nicer feel to the air.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, we’ll be much cooler as highs stay stuck in the 60s. I do believe clouds and maybe even a sprinkle or two remains in the forecast. After a few days of high humidity and warmth, you may need a jacket to get by for the middle of the week.

The transition back to warm and humid conditions happens quickly on Thursday and Friday. This leads into another warm weekend but rain chances are a question mark for now.

