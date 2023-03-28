BBB Accredited Business
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office released the final toxicology results for Nathan Millard, the Georgia businessman found dead.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office released the final toxicology results for Nathan Millard, the Georgia businessman found dead after a night out in downtown Baton Rouge.

According to the EBR Coroner’s Office, the toxicology results showed the presence of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol in Millard’s system.

The cause of death for Millard was the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, officials said. They added that the manner of death for Millard was accidental.

Millard went missing Wednesday, Feb. 22, and was later found dead early in the morning on Monday, March 6, authorities said.

Officials said Millard was in Baton Rouge on a business trip.

The Baton Rouge Police Department later announced the arrest of Derrick Perkins, 45, in connection with the case. Investigators said he was charged with unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property, and failure to seek assistance.

Derrick Perkins
Derrick Perkins(Baton Rouge Police Department)
New arrest documents involving Derrick Perkins detail what police believe were Nathan Millard's final moments.

Two women also face charges in connection with the investigation, police said.

According to BRPD, Tiffany Ann Guidry was arrested and is charged with unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution, and failure to seek assistance.

Tiffany Guidry
Tiffany Guidry(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police said they are still searching for the other woman, Tabbetha Barner.

Tabbetha Barner
Tabbetha Barner(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone with information that can help investigators is being urged to contact the Capitol Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

One of the two women wanted in connection with the Nathan Millard case was arrested Friday morning, March 24, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

