BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction

By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case, especially of Maggie Murdaugh who Martin describes as the forgotten victim in the story. (Source: WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A woman in Georgia was shocked after finding one of her bids from the Murdaugh family estate auction turned up hundreds of never-before-seen family photos.

Like hundreds of others, the fascination with Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial enticed Dawn Martin to the auction last week.

“I had followed the case very closely. I had the day off and decided to go, since it was so close, I was very surprised to have it in Pembroke, Georgia,” Martin said.

She bought several items from the auction but said the camera bag she got was the most important to her.

Inside were two cameras and a bag full of memory cards from the Murdaugh family that she took home and uploaded to her computer.

She expected them to be blank and was shocked to see the cards were filled with hundreds of memories from Murdaugh family vacations.

“Alex, with his arm around driving the boat, pictures of Paul holding up dear, hogs that he apparently had shot, pictures of vacations,” Martin explained.

Martin said she got emotional seeing the photos. It was a view into the happier side of a family that is now known for a double murder.

“I will say that it has changed me. I can’t unsee it. I never imagined that I would be the owner of these things and have a glimpse into the private view of their life,” Martin said. “The images told a story. There were so many of them.”

By sharing the photos, Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case, especially of Maggie Murdaugh. Martin describes her as the forgotten victim in the story.

She said her experience with domestic violence is what ultimately motivates her to tell Maggie’s story.

“I feel honored that I saw them,” Martin said of the photos. “But it’s like a novel. We know what happened in the end. So, for me, it’s very eerie.”

Martin said she’s still grappling with what to do next with the photos.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a...
Sen. Rand Paul staffer attacked in DC, reports say
A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy...
Judge upholds approval of $2.4B Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy plan
Dr. Katherine Koonce
Head of school killed in Tenn. school shooting was Baton Rouge native; another La. native killed
FILE - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks the field during practice before an NFL...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft campaigns against antisemitism
Nashville Police Department gives updates on the school shooting investigation on Tuesday.
Police: Shooting suspect's guns were bought legally