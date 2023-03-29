BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Chilly today and tonight with a big warm-up starting tomorrow into the weekend

Bruce: We will flip the late winter feel to a late spring warming trend
Bruce: We will flip the late winter feel to a late spring warming trend
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a chilly Wednesday and a cool night tonight, we flip the switch to full on spring temperatures Overnight expect clouds to clear and temperatures to cool into the 50s and upper 40s to start the day Thursday. Thursday will be nicer with more sun as we head into the afternoon.

Expect high temperatures Thursday into the middle 70s. Higher temperatures expected into the weekend with highs in the 80s and even a few mid 80s are coming. rain chances remain slight to none..

