Bruce: Chilly today and tonight with a big warm-up starting tomorrow into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a chilly Wednesday and a cool night tonight, we flip the switch to full on spring temperatures Overnight expect clouds to clear and temperatures to cool into the 50s and upper 40s to start the day Thursday. Thursday will be nicer with more sun as we head into the afternoon.

Bruce: After a cool day today, the temps will be on the rise with highs in the 80s and even middle 80s Friday through mid next week. pic.twitter.com/w0XeSsijcD — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 29, 2023

Expect high temperatures Thursday into the middle 70s. Higher temperatures expected into the weekend with highs in the 80s and even a few mid 80s are coming. rain chances remain slight to none..

