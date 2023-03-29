The cooler air returns for a day or two

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A big difference in how it feels outside this morning as the cooler air has rushed into the region and it looks to stick around for a day or two.

Today will be below-normal for a change as highs struggle to get out of the 60s. Most of the reasoning for a “cool” day will be the cloud cover which should block out the sun from time to time. This is all due to a weak disturbance moving by the Gulf Coast so it wouldn’t shock me to see some showers or sprinkles in a few spots later today.

Looking ahead to the end of the week forecast, it’s shaping up to be quite nice. I’m keeping rain chances out of the forecast and showing a rebound in temperatures. We hit the upper 70s for highs on Thursday followed by near 80 degree temperatures on Friday.

This weekend will be very much like last with an almost hot feel to the air. Highs jump well into the 80s on Saturday with a small shower chance as a front glances by. There could be some extra cloud cover and maybe an extra shower chance to finish off the weekend on Sunday but overall, the next 7 days don’t look to bring sizable rain to the area. In fact, by early next week we may see our first 90 degree feels like readings as highs soar on us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.