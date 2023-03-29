Heart of Louisiana: The lost art of letter-writing

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Writing a letter the old-fashioned way is a process. There’s the quill -- or something maybe more modern -- a bottle of ink, the skill of writing cursive, a thoughtful note, the melting of wax and a final seal before mailing.

Michaela Brown is an historian and ranger at the Oakley House, part of the Audubon state historic site in St. Francisville. This is where naturalist John James Audubon lived for a few months in 1821, while he tutored the owner’s daughter. And it’s where Brown leads a class that she hopes will rekindle interest in handwritten letters, in the Heart of Louisiana.

