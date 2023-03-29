Nicondra: Clouds today, but nicer for Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy conditions keeping it cool today behind the front that moved through yesterday. Highs hovering in the 60s through the afternoon. Overnight expect clouds to clear and temperatures to cool into the 50s and upper 40s to start the day Thursday. Thursday will be nicer with more sun as we head into the afternoon. Expect high temperatures Thursday into the middle 70s. Higher temperatures expected into the weekend with highs in the 80s.

