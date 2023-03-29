BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police looking for teens accused of hitting homeless man in head with bat, stealing his belongings

According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday...
According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday around 11 p.m.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Police in Ohio are looking for two suspects who they said hit a homeless man with a bat and stole his belongings.

According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday around 11 p.m.

Police said the two suspects, who they believe are between 14 and 16 years old, came up from behind the victim and hit him over the head twice with a bat or a stick. The suspects then stole the victim’s belongings and ran away.

Police said the man suffered a “serious injury” to his head but refused to go to the hospital.

Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to text or call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences
A man accused of stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser died after police say he jumped...
Pursuit suspect dies after jumping from cruiser
Two New Orleans chefs and the iconic Angelo Broato Bakery are in the running for the...
2 New Orleans chefs and an iconic bakery are 2023 James Beard Award finalists
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge