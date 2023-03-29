BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Search for suspects in stolen car underway in New Orleans after chase across parish lines

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities from Jefferson Parish and the New Orleans Police Department have blocked off roads in the Leonidas neighborhood as they search for two of four suspects who led deputies on a chase across parish lines.

New Orleans police say the incident began in Jefferson Parish. A perimeter has been set up along S. Carrollton Avenue, Neron Place, S. Claiborne Avenue, and Short Street as both agencies searched for one at-large suspect. Traffic was being diverted away from the area.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies chased four suspects in a stolen car to the area, where they fled on foot.

Two people were arrested. Two remain at large.

The ages and identities of the suspects were not disclosed.

Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says the suspects may have been involved in an interstate shooting on another date. Details were not readily available.

CRIMETRACKER

SWAT standoff ends with suspected murder-suicide in Slidell

New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge

GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says

Deputies recovered several firearms from inside the stolen car.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says a Jefferson Parish deputy accidentally discharged a firearm as he was getting out of his unit. Nobody was struck.

Stuart Hall Elementary School was placed on lockdown out of precaution, officials said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance

Latest News

JPSO and NOPD converge on a busy Uptown intersection with 2 in custody; 2 at large
JPSO and NOPD converge on a busy Uptown intersection with 2 in custody; 2 at large
Two men died following a SWAT standoff in Slidell
Two men died following a SWAT standoff in Slidell
SWAT standoff ends with suspected murder-suicide in Slidell
SWAT standoff ends with suspected murder-suicide in Slidell
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge