Search for suspects in stolen car underway in New Orleans after chase across parish lines

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities from Jefferson Parish and the New Orleans Police Department have blocked off roads in the Leonidas neighborhood as they search for two of four suspects who led deputies on a chase across parish lines.

New Orleans police say the incident began in Jefferson Parish. A perimeter has been set up along S. Carrollton Avenue, Neron Place, S. Claiborne Avenue, and Short Street as both agencies searched for one at-large suspect. Traffic was being diverted away from the area.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies chased four suspects in a stolen car to the area, where they fled on foot.

Active search for suspect following stolen vehicle pursuit, S. Claiborne and S. Carrollton. Two suspects in custody, NOPD assisting JPSO in search. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/aDZvwKwI1D — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) March 29, 2023

Two people were arrested. Two remain at large.

The ages and identities of the suspects were not disclosed.

Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says the suspects may have been involved in an interstate shooting on another date. Details were not readily available.

Deputies recovered several firearms from inside the stolen car.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says a Jefferson Parish deputy accidentally discharged a firearm as he was getting out of his unit. Nobody was struck.

Stuart Hall Elementary School was placed on lockdown out of precaution, officials said.

