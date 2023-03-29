Southern announces new men’s basketball coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University welcomed a new head coach to its men’s basketball team Wednesday, March 29.

Kevin Johnson, a former assistant coach for Tulane University, will now lead the Jaguar men’s basketball program.

Join us live on Jaguar Sports Network at 12PM as we announce the new leader of Southern University Men’s Basketball.



Hear Head Men’s Basketball Coach 𝐊𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 address the Jaguar Nation for the first time.#SouthernIsTheStandard #ProwlOn | #GoJags #RYSSUBR pic.twitter.com/bMhOUDRWXR — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) March 29, 2023

Southern will formally announce its new coach during a press conference set for Wednesday. They added the event will happen around noon in room A-79 inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center and is open to students and fans.

This will be the 15th head coach in the program’s history.

Johnson has over 28 years of experience coaching and recruiting in the state of Louisiana.

Read more about him here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.