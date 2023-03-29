BBB Accredited Business
Southern announces new men’s basketball coach

Southern Men's Basketball
Southern Men's Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University welcomed a new head coach to its men’s basketball team Wednesday, March 29.

Kevin Johnson, a former assistant coach for Tulane University, will now lead the Jaguar men’s basketball program.

Southern will formally announce its new coach during a press conference set for Wednesday. They added the event will happen around noon in room A-79 inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center and is open to students and fans.

This will be the 15th head coach in the program’s history.

Johnson has over 28 years of experience coaching and recruiting in the state of Louisiana.

Read more about him here.

