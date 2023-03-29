SWAT standoff ends with suspected murder-suicide in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two men are dead after what authorities with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are saying is likely a murder-suicide.

Authorities confirmed the deaths of two men early Wednesday (March 29) morning as they were still processing the scene.

A SWAT team was activated late Tuesday (March 28) night when calls of concern were received from residents in the 300 block of Lake Village Boulevard, located in a Slidell subdivision near the I-12 and I-10 interchange.

After arrival, deputies say that negotiators made contact with a man barricaded inside of the home who told police that he had exchanged gunfire with another man who was also inside the home.

The sheriff’s office says that at the point SWAT team members were able to make entry into the home, they discovered the bodies of two men inside.

