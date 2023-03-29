BBB Accredited Business
Two people shot in Gentilly Wednesday afternoon, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Gentilly Wednesday afternoon, according to NOPD.

Around 4:32 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue. Police say a man and a woman were suffering from gunshot wounds.

No further information is available at this time.

Police are also investigating a separate shooting at the intersection of Lafreniere and Gibson Streets.

A man was found shot around 4:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

