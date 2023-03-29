Two people shot in Gentilly Wednesday afternoon, police say
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Gentilly Wednesday afternoon, according to NOPD.
Around 4:32 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue. Police say a man and a woman were suffering from gunshot wounds.
No further information is available at this time.
Police are also investigating a separate shooting at the intersection of Lafreniere and Gibson Streets.
A man was found shot around 4:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
This investigation is ongoing.
