Two people shot in Gentilly Wednesday afternoon, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Gentilly Wednesday afternoon, according to NOPD.

Around 4:32 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue. Police say a man and a woman were suffering from gunshot wounds.

No further information is available at this time.

Police are also investigating a separate shooting at the intersection of Lafreniere and Gibson Streets.

A man was found shot around 4:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.