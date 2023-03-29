Wild World of Weather: Tornadoes, avalanches and maple syrup

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather impacted much of the eastern half of the country this week, avalanches caused mayhem out west and atmospheric rivers continued to bombard California with record rainfall and snowfall.

March 24 - Tornadoes devastated Mississippi

A strong weather system ripped through Mississippi last weekend.

Towns in western and northern Mississippi were affected by the storms with widespread wind and hail reports... alongside tornadoes.

An EF-4 tornado ripped through the Rolling Fork and Silver City areas leaving behind piles of debris and cars strewn like toys. The EF-4 rating reflects winds ranging from 166 to 200 miles per hour.

A second tornado impacted northern parts of the state in Blackhawk and Winona and was rated an EF-3. Over 25 people were killed during the storms and dozens were injured.

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez | AP)

March 26 - Storms ravage Georgia town

The strong storm system that tracked through Mississippi and Alabama continued on into Georgia later in the weekend.

Just before 8 AM last Sunday a tornado ripped through the Georgia town of West Point.

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage - giving it a preliminary rating of EF-3. This rating indicates winds within the tornado may have ranged from 136 to 165 miles per hour.

The Georgia governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in the wake of the storms. Heavy rainfall impacted the region this week after the storms as more systems tracked across the US, making cleanup difficult for locals.

On Tuesday, officials from the Georgia Department of Insurance surveyed damage from a confirmed EF3 tornado that touched down in parts of Georgia on Sunday. (Georgia Department of Insurance)

March 27 - Wisconsin maple syrup season begins

Farther up north this week, maple syrup season is in full swing in Wisconsin.

The March weather in the area makes it the ideal time for maple syrup production. Snow helps to keep the temperatures of the sap cooler, allowing producers to make the syrup.

Recent snow storms didn’t bring the area as much snow as area maple syrup makers would have hoped.

Trees start to form sap when they are signaled that spring is beginning. When days are spent above freezing and nights below, the trees begin sap production.

When the weather gets too warm, the trees bud and the sap will turn bitter, ending the maple syrup season. The cooler temperatures after a warm start to February are creating ideal conditions for the season.

Maple Hollow has done a few small batches to start off the syrup season. (wsaw)

March 29 - Avalanche prompts search and rescue in Utah

A search and rescue team worked to find two people buried by an avalanche in Morgan County, Utah this week.

They were riding on a snowcat when they were overwhelmed by the avalanche. According to officials seven people had been riding two of the snowcats when they were hit by the snow barreling down the mountainside.

Two people were injured and one entrapped when their snowcat was covered by snow. One of the riders was transported to the University of Utah hospital with a “significant” leg injury.

Avalanche season, when they are most likely to run, is typically from December to April. The highest fatalities from these events fall in January, February and March when the snowfall totals are highest.

The snow water equivalent in the Utah mountains has exceeded 100% of normal in most mountainous areas due to the persistent atmospheric river events bringing snow to the west this winter.

Avalanche buries snowcat (Clear)

March 29 - Atmospheric rivers continue to pummel California

This week California saw more extreme weather as another storm made its way across the state this week.

Many areas along the coast have exceeded their yearly rain total by more than one hundred percent. South Lake Tahoe has received more than two hundred percent of their normal rainfall to date.

Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a presidential major disaster declaration for the areas impacted by the storms that began in February. The declaration, if approved, would provide eligible counties with housing assistance, food aid, counseling, medical and legal services.

Newsom has expanded the state of emergency to include 47 counties.

Floodwater covers a property along River Rd. in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River overflows its banks on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger | AP)

