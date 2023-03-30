Bruce: Mostly dry but much warmer as we round out Friday into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a beautiful Thursday, changes are on the way as we head into Friday and the weekend. This evening expect mostly clear skies , but we’ve already seen winds turn offshore bringing in warmer and more humid air. The southeasterly flow means moisture will be on the rise so overnight lows should be a bit warmer in the 60s to start the day on Friday.

Bruce: As we end the week, Friday will see more clouds, dry skies as warmer and more humid air moves in from the south. This weekend will be warm but mostly dry as highs feel late spring like in the mid to upper 80s. pic.twitter.com/RsvyqQxFcU — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 30, 2023

The next storm system sweeps into the Midwest on Friday so strong storms are likely once again just to our north and stretching all the way into the Great Lakes region. While we won’t see significant impacts we can expect a shower or two through the weekend. Breezy conditions as well with the flow from high pressure to our east into the low pressure system moving across the center of the country. Warm temperatures will stick around. Even with the front only a slight dip Sunday with some clouds around before highs are back in the middle 80s.

