DNA and fingerprint evidence will be allowed in the trial of 4 teens accused of killing Linda Frickey

Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and killed Linda Frickey, 73.(New Orleans Police Department/Family photo/WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A state appeals court ruled that DNA and fingerprint evidence may be introduced in the trial of four teens accused of killing Linda Frickey.

Frickey was killed last year in a carjacking in Mid-City.

Last week, state Judge Kimya Holmes ruled the trial would move forward despite defense attorney complaints that they did not have enough time to review that evidence.

The fourth circuit found that the Orleans DA’s office promptly disclosed all evidence in its possession to the defendants. The DA’s office says it will not oppose a defense motion to delay the Frickey trial, possibly so that it may review that evidence.

For now, the trial is set to begin on April 3.

