BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

FAA changes preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Federal investigators have changed their preliminary cause of the Baton Rouge Police Department helicopter crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially said investigators believed the “aircraft tail rotor struck a tree and crashed inverted in a field.”

The FAA has now revised that report to say the aircraft “crashed under unknown circumstances.”

The helicopter crashed near Port Allen, LA around 3 a.m. Sunday, March 26 but the wreckage was not discovered until many hours later.

Both Baton Rouge Police Department pilots on board, Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier, 47, were killed.

The two pilots had just finished assisting with a vehicle pursuit and were flying back to Baton Rouge when the crash happened.

The wreckage has since been removed from the crash site and taken to an undisclosed location so that federal investigators can continue their probe into the cause. That process is expected to take “two to three weeks,” investigators said.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply

Latest News

Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road...
Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Louisiana State Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
State police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Jefferson Parish
NOLA Guns on Jefferson Highway has already started making sales, but it is set for a grand...
‘Deeply concerning’: Gun store opens across the street from Catholic school; owners promise safety