Inspector General subpoenas OPSO records on Carnival hotel rooms, firings, payroll and more

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has issued a subpoena to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, asking for a slew of records, including documents related to hotel rooms bought for Carnival law enforcement officers.

Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office has refused to respond to several requests for records made by Inspector General Ed Michel.

Michel’s office requested records on Jan. 20, Jan. 30, and March 10, but the vast majority of those records have not been turned over.

On Tuesday (March 28), the OIG issued a new subpoena to the sheriff, asking for a slew of records related to funds spent during the Mardi Gras season. That includes payroll, timesheets, and the sheriff’s agreement with the City of New Orleans to provide hotel rooms for law enforcement officers brought in from outside agencies to secure parade routes.

RELATED STORIES

Ousted CFO says he was fired by Sheriff Hutson after questioning OPSO’s Carnival hotel spending

Questions surround Orleans Sheriff Susan Hutson’s lack of transparency

Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office

Consent Decree monitors claim Orleans Sheriff only turning over 1 in 20 requested documents

The OIG has also asked for an organization chart of the sheriff’s office, which shows terminations and new hires.

The subpoena says Sheriff Hutson must produce the documents by April 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.