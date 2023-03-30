BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU fans bubbling with excitement over Tigers in Final Four

The LSU women's basketball team practices before facing Virginia Tech in the semifinals of the...
The LSU women's basketball team practices before facing Virginia Tech in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WAFB) - LSU fans are not disappointing the women’s basketball team in Dallas for the Final Four, as thousands have made the six-hour drive from Baton Rouge to cheer on the Lady Tigers.

It’s been a sea of purple and gold in Texas. And it is starting to feel like a home game for the Lady Tigers.

There was an open practice at the American Airlines Arena on Thursday, March 30, where fans got a chance to see every team up close, including LSU.

RELATED STORIES:

There are fans from Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Pineville, and even some who are true Dallas natives that turned into LSU fans.

“The excitement, man; it’s LSU; they’re in town,” said Myles Holmes. “I live in Dallas, but I’m from Louisiana, coming out here is just exciting.”

“We went to those five Final Fours, and then, we kind of had that long drought and you never knew if we would come here again, and to now be here again, you just try to soak in every moment that you can and really enjoy it because you don’t know when there’ll be another one,” added Tiffany Tassin.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, forward Angel Reese, and guard Alexis Morris talk about facing Virginia Tech.
Some of the members of the LSU women's basketball team talked about going up against Virginia Tech in the semifinal of the NCAA Tournament.

There will be a special pep rally for LSU fans Thursday evening.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply

Latest News

Southern athletic director Roman Banks and new men's basketball head coach Kevin Johnson
Southern introduces Kevin Johnson as new head coach of men’s basketball team
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU handles business, taking down Hawai’i in opening round of NCAA Tournament
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives up court past Southeastern Louisiana guard Cierria...
Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past SE Louisiana in March Madness
At 3 p.m. on Friday, the No. 15 seeded Lady Lions, who have the nation’s 13th-best scoring...
SLU Lady Lions to face Caitlin Clark and Iowa in NCAA Tournament Friday
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
Four Louisiana teams to appear in men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments