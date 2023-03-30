BBB Accredited Business
LSU makes final preps for Virginia Tech

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is getting all of its plans finalized before taking on Virginia Tech in the semifinal game of the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Kim Mulkey and a couple of her players will be available for interviews around 11 a.m.

We will stream those interviews LIVE.

The other players will be in the locker room. We’ll speak with some of them as well but those interviews will be posted later.

The Tigers will also hold a practice that is open to the media around noon.

Look for a complete wrap-up of coverage later in the day.

