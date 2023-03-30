Man fatally shot in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Mid-City, according to NOPD.

Around 5:54 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Ulloa and South Pierce Streets. Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive male lying on the sidewalk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional details are currently available.

