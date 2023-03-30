Nicondra: Sunshine and warm temperatures as we gear up for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A very pleasant day as we finally reap the benefits of the high pressure and sinking air keeping the sky blue. Lots of sunshine holds on through the afternoon with comfortable temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. This evening mostly clear conditions will hold on, but we’ve already seen winds turn offshore. The southeasterly flow means moisture will be on the rise so overnight lows should be a bit warmer in the 60s to start the day on Friday. The next storm system sweeps into the Midwest on Friday so strong storms are likely once again just to our north and stretching all the way into the Great Lakes region. While we won’t see significant impacts we can expect a shower or two through the weekend. Breezy conditions as well with the flow from high pressure to our east into the low pressure system moving across the center of the country. Warm temperatures will stick around. Even with the front only a slight dip Sunday with some clouds around before highs are back in the middle 80s.

