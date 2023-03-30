BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Sunshine and warm temperatures as we gear up for the weekend

Highs rebound into the 80s
Another low sweeps across the country setting up the likelihood of strong storms to our north....
Another low sweeps across the country setting up the likelihood of strong storms to our north. We should see just a few spotty storms.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A very pleasant day as we finally reap the benefits of the high pressure and sinking air keeping the sky blue. Lots of sunshine holds on through the afternoon with comfortable temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. This evening mostly clear conditions will hold on, but we’ve already seen winds turn offshore. The southeasterly flow means moisture will be on the rise so overnight lows should be a bit warmer in the 60s to start the day on Friday. The next storm system sweeps into the Midwest on Friday so strong storms are likely once again just to our north and stretching all the way into the Great Lakes region. While we won’t see significant impacts we can expect a shower or two through the weekend. Breezy conditions as well with the flow from high pressure to our east into the low pressure system moving across the center of the country. Warm temperatures will stick around. Even with the front only a slight dip Sunday with some clouds around before highs are back in the middle 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Warming back up for the end of the week
Evening weather update for Wednesday, March 29
Evening weather update for Wednesday, March 29
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Blog: Fiona and Ian retired from Atlantic Basin list by World Meteorological Organization
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, March 29
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, March 29