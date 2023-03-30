BBB Accredited Business
Saints hold meeting with former St. Helena standout O’Cyrus Torrence

The Titans, Rams, and Falcons also held meetings with the Greensburg native.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are expected to fill a need for offensive line depth in the upcoming NFL Draft and a South Louisiana native may have what they are looking for.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Saints were one of four teams to hold a meeting with All-American offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence one day ahead of Thursday’s (March 30) Pro Day at the University of Florida. The Titans, Rams, and Falcons also held meeting with the Greensburg native.

Torrence became an All-American last season at Florida for his senior year. Prior to last season, Torrence played three seasons at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette under Billy Napier where he was a three-time All-Sun Belt selection and was rated the fourth-best lineman in the nation by Pro Football Focus in 2021.

Torrence played at St. Helena Career Academy for four years under head coach Brandon Brown. He was an All-State selection the Hawks appeared in the 2017 LHSAA 2A Championship, falling to Welsh 38-26.

