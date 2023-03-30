BBB Accredited Business
UNO president to resign this summer

University of New Orleans President John Nicklow
University of New Orleans President John Nicklow((UNO photo))
By Louisiana Illuminator Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
University of New Orleans President John Nicklow will resign at the end of June to assume the presidency of the Florida Institute of Technology.

Nicklow has been in his position since 2016 and is the seventh leader of the university, overseeing its response to multiple major hurricanes that wreaked havoc on the lakefront campus.

“The decision to leave UNO was a very difficult one for Stacy and me because we have truly loved being a part of this campus community and this city,” Nicklow said in an email to faculty Thursday. “Over the last eight years, we have made many life-long friends, colleagues, and partners, and that has made our time here a blessing. I have heard it said many times, and it is certainly true in our case: we’ve loved New Orleans and she has loved us back.”

In comment to the Illuminator, University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson thanked Nicklow for his leadership during often difficult times.

“He was a stalwart leader throughout his tenure at UNO,” Henderson said.

Henderson indicated that the system would get the ball rolling on a search to replace Nicklow immediately, but indicated candidates would not be brought in to interview on campus until the fall, when students and faculty have returned. Nickow encouraged faculty in his email to take an active interest in the search process.

