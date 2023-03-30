BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Warming back up for the end of the week

Highs climb to the 70s today and 80 return on Friday
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cool spell that basically lasted a day is on the way out as we start our climb back to those warmer conditions.

Now this morning there is certainly a chill in the air with most spots starting the day in the 40s and 50s. That chilly start will give way to a pleasantly, warm afternoon as highs climb into the upper 70s. The sun will dominate the forecast for today.

Shaping up the end of the week and weekend forecast, one word, warm. Highs return to the 80s on Friday and that won’t change for the remainder of the 7 day. There will be a dissipating front around this weekend so some periods of clouds can be expected and maybe even a stray shower.

Get ready for almost hot weather next week as we start the month of April. Highs could soar on us into the upper 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month

Latest News

Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Blog: Fiona and Ian retired from Atlantic Basin list by World Meteorological Organization
Warmer conditions back in place as we head towards the weekend.
Nicondra: Clouds today, but nicer for Thursday
Floodwater covers a property along River Rd. in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Wild World of Weather: Tornadoes, avalanches and maple syrup
Next 3 Days
The cooler air returns for a day or two