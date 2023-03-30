Warming back up for the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cool spell that basically lasted a day is on the way out as we start our climb back to those warmer conditions.

Now this morning there is certainly a chill in the air with most spots starting the day in the 40s and 50s. That chilly start will give way to a pleasantly, warm afternoon as highs climb into the upper 70s. The sun will dominate the forecast for today.

Shaping up the end of the week and weekend forecast, one word, warm. Highs return to the 80s on Friday and that won’t change for the remainder of the 7 day. There will be a dissipating front around this weekend so some periods of clouds can be expected and maybe even a stray shower.

Get ready for almost hot weather next week as we start the month of April. Highs could soar on us into the upper 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.