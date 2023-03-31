2023 Ponchatoula Strawberry festival Poster unveiled

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Festival season is kicking into high gear and the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival unveiled its poster for this year’s events.

Local artist Mandy Mae Poche was selected to be this year’s featured artist.

The poster depicts a Pelican wearing a strawberry-flower crown in vibrant colors.

This year’s festival will take place from April 14-16 at Memorial Park in Ponchatoula.

The posters are on sale now through the end of the festival.

You can head over to lastrawberryfestival.com for more information.

