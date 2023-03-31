80 degree temps make a return to the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Change is the weather headline heading into the weekend but thankfully those changes don’t look to bring us much in the way of storm chances.

It’s much warmer this morning as the Gulf has opened back up bringing with it a southerly flow and getting rid of that cool, dry air we had over us. This is going to lead to a much warmer feel by this afternoon with highs returning to the 80s. Now clouds will be thick at times today and you can’t rule out a sprinkle in a few spots due to that increasing moisture. The bigger story though will be the gusty breeze and warmer feel.

This weekend goes very warm, at least on Saturday. A front decaying across the area will skyrocket our temperatures with highs expected to be 84 or 85 Saturday afternoon. Again, I can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm with this front by us. That would mainly be during peak daytime heating.

Sunday transitions to more clouds which should hold our temperatures down just a bit. I fall the highs back into the 70s to round out the weekend. Next week we soar again with highs well into the 80s but the hope is that by week’s end better rain chances will knock our temperatures down just a bit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.