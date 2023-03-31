BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Declining populations in Ida-stricken parishes due in part to insurance, rebuilding costs

Recovery in St. John Parish one year after Hurricane Ida
Recovery in St. John Parish one year after Hurricane Ida
By Rob Masson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. John Parish residents expressed little surprise that their community suffered the second-highest population loss in the United States, with four Louisiana parishes ranking in the bottom 10 for residents lost following Hurricane Ida’s landfall.

Belinda Laws, who took a year to rebuild her Laplace home, stated that she and many of her neighbors had to rebuild for the second time in 10 years due to flooding.

“If this happens again, if I flood again, I’m going to be part of the 5% or more than leave St John Parish,” said Laws.

Laws and many of her neighbors had to rebuild for the second time in 10 years due to flooding. Three neighbors on her block are gone.

“I’m not sure where they went,” said Laws.

“Every time a storm comes, we gut the house out. A lot of people are moving,” said Laplace resident Dan Simoneaux.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that St. John Parish suffered the greatest population loss of any parish or county in the country. Three other parishes in Louisiana, including Terrebonne, Plaquemines, and St. Charles, also ranked high for population loss.

More: Louisiana parishes among top in the U.S. for population loss

While high insurance and rebuilding costs are factors keeping many from coming back, St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard expressed concern about population decreases and questioned how to reverse the trend.

“It is always a concern when you see population decreases. It’s how do you undo the trend?” said St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard.

Governor John Bel Edwards said that they have appropriated $45 million to the Insure Louisiana fund to address the insurance crisis, with builders expressing optimism that the new west shore levee and improved building standards may lower insurance costs.

“We have a crisis, but we have appropriated $45 million to the Insure Louisiana fund, and we’ve had nine extra companies that expressed interest in those dollars to the amount that exceeded what was available by $17 million,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

More: Donelon expects insurers approved for incentives to receive state funds soon

Nonetheless, Hurricane-weary residents are still anxiously waiting for the levee’s completion.

“This time if it happens again, I can’t do it again,” said Laws.

Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.), says he and others are trying to get FEMA to set lower flood insurance rates, but he says population loss has a lot to do with government policies.

“States that are gaining right now have zero income tax, and those that are losing population have a higher income tax,” said Scalise.

Though many St. John Parish neighborhoods still contain damaged homes, improvements are evident.

“We still have a lot of work that needs to be done but much of the progress is very visible,” said Hotard.

Hurricane-weary residents like Laws anxiously await completion of the 18-mile, $760 million west shore protection levee. That new levee is expected to be completed next year.

“I’m just praying, with hurricane season coming up again, we don’t have this problem,” said Laws.

The governor believes the number of severe hurricanes in the past few years is the main cause of the insurance crisis in Louisiana.

“I’m reserving judgment on whether or not we should have an appointed insurance commissioner. Obviously, we do have an insurance crisis in Louisiana. It is because of the number of very severe hurricanes we’ve had over the last few years,” Gov. Edwards said.

Edwards says he supports an effort to put extra money into an insurance incentive fund to lure in more companies and hopefully lower insurance costs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance

Latest News

The NOPD graduated nearly a dozen new officers while dealing with manpower shortage
NOPD graduates nearly a dozen recruits
French Quarter art gallery hit by thieves for third time in two years
Thieves hit French Quarter art gallery for third time in two years
From left, Sherilyn Price and her son Brandon Montrell. Montrell, 43, was the comedian known as...
Mother of slain New Orleans comedian demands better communication from District Attorney
The person accused of fatally shooting 'Boogie B' Montrell had his first appearance in court
The person accused of fatally shooting 'Boogie B' Montrell had his first appearance in court