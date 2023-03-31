Lil Wayne hypes up Tiger Nation in video ahead of Final Four

(WVUE) - The LSU Lady Tigers are dancing into the Final Four with their eyes on the ultimate prize.

Final Four Vibezzzz pic.twitter.com/k9FuIcW1Hp — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 29, 2023

Actually...literally. Here’s Tangipahoa Parish native and all-around basketball legend Coach Kim Mulkey doing The Griddy.

"You want the Griddy?" "Hit it Mulkey!" 😂



All smiles after the Tigers advanced to the Final Four! @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/Fd0R9YKtdf — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) March 28, 2023

The Lady Tigers got a boost Friday morning, hours before their 6 p.m. tipoff from New Orleans native and GOAT rapper Lil Wayne. Weezy leant his voice to narrate a hype video for Lady Tigers. Check it out below!

They got Lil Wayne to narrate the hype video???!!!!! https://t.co/aPddUbVlKS — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) March 31, 2023

LSU takes on Virginia Tech tonight at 6 p.m.

