BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Warm and muggy into the weekend

Spotty shower possible
Warm moist air floods back into the area. A cold front late Saturday gives us a brief break.
Warm moist air floods back into the area. A cold front late Saturday gives us a brief break.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a warm and muggy, but pleasant start to the weekend with a strong southerly breeze in place. Overcast conditions allow for filtered sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 80s expected for the afternoon. A strong storm system will move north keeping the breezy conditions in place through Saturday, but all of the major impacts will be away from our region. Overnight lows into Saturday morning will be mild in the low to middle 70s.

Saturday during the day will be very warm with highs once again in the middle 80s. A cold front will push through late Saturday so it’s not out of the question we see a spotty shower or two, but it will remain mostly dry rain wise. Saturday into Sunday look for a slight drop in humidity with temperatures in the upper 70s. Clouds will stick around. Temperatures quickly rebound with middle 80s right through next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance

Latest News

NOLA Weekend Forecast
80 degree temps make a return to the forecast
Evening weather update for Thursday, March 30
Evening weather update for Thursday, March 30
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, March 30
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, March 30
Hurricane Flags
Blog: What letter has the most retired hurricane names?