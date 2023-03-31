Nicondra: Warm and muggy into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a warm and muggy, but pleasant start to the weekend with a strong southerly breeze in place. Overcast conditions allow for filtered sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 80s expected for the afternoon. A strong storm system will move north keeping the breezy conditions in place through Saturday, but all of the major impacts will be away from our region. Overnight lows into Saturday morning will be mild in the low to middle 70s.

Saturday during the day will be very warm with highs once again in the middle 80s. A cold front will push through late Saturday so it’s not out of the question we see a spotty shower or two, but it will remain mostly dry rain wise. Saturday into Sunday look for a slight drop in humidity with temperatures in the upper 70s. Clouds will stick around. Temperatures quickly rebound with middle 80s right through next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.