Robber wanted after homeowner shoots, kills alleged partner in crime, officials say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained an arrest warrant for Kayden Joseph Killain, 20, of St. Amant, in relation to a fatal shooting in Prairieville.

Once arrested, he will be charged with second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy/armed robbery, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazolam, and possession of marijuana.

Kayden Joseph Killain (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

On October 25, 2022, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on John Broussard Road in Prairieville. Upon arrival deputies found Travis Richardson Jr., 19, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies also located a vehicle traveling away from the scene that had been struck by gunfire. Inside the vehicle was Kayden Killain who was suffering from a gunshot wound, he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Killain and Richardson conspired the previous day to rob a male subject at the residence where the shooting occurred. Killain and Richardson traveled in a vehicle together to the residence and attempted to carry out the robbery. During that time, the targeted subject opened fire at Richardson, who was also carrying a firearm. The subject also fired several gunshots at Killain before he fled the scene. Detectives have interviewed the subject regarding this shooting incident; he does not face any charges at this time.

Anyone with information that can help locate Killain or that could assist deputies with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

