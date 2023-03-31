BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Robber wanted after homeowner shoots, kills alleged partner in crime, officials say

Kayden Joseph Killain
Kayden Joseph Killain(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a new release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office:

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained an arrest warrant for Kayden Joseph Killain, 20, of St. Amant, in relation to a fatal shooting in Prairieville.

Once arrested, he will be charged with second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy/armed robbery, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazolam, and possession of marijuana.

RELATED: Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released

Kayden Joseph Killain
Kayden Joseph Killain(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

On October 25, 2022, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on John Broussard Road in Prairieville. Upon arrival deputies found Travis Richardson Jr., 19, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies also located a vehicle traveling away from the scene that had been struck by gunfire. Inside the vehicle was Kayden Killain who was suffering from a gunshot wound, he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Killain and Richardson conspired the previous day to rob a male subject at the residence where the shooting occurred. Killain and Richardson traveled in a vehicle together to the residence and attempted to carry out the robbery. During that time, the targeted subject opened fire at Richardson, who was also carrying a firearm. The subject also fired several gunshots at Killain before he fled the scene. Detectives have interviewed the subject regarding this shooting incident; he does not face any charges at this time.

Anyone with information that can help locate Killain or that could assist deputies with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance

Latest News

Named after early spring pink moss blooms.
Here’s when you can see the next full moon
Local artist Mandy Mae Poche was selected to be this year’s featured artist.
2023 Ponchatoula Strawberry festival Poster unveiled
Fox 8 interview with Mayor Cantrell after the failed recall effort
Mayor Cantrell admits she refused to give a statement during the PIB investigation
2023 St. Jude Dream Home tickets SOLD OUT
2023 St. Jude Dream Home tickets SOLD OUT