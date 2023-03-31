BBB Accredited Business
Thompson’s clutch 3-run double propels No. 1 LSU over No. 10 Tennessee

LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson (4)
LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson (4)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second week in a row, Alex Box Stadium played host to two top 10 teams in the country, as No. 1 LSU took down No. 10 Tennessee in front of a record crowd of 13,068.

The Tigers (23-3, 5-2 SEC) defeated the Volunteers (20-7, 3-4 SEC), 5-2, to take the first game of the series.

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Paul Skenes (5-0) was dominant in his seventh start of the season, as he struck out 12 batters, allowed five hits, and gave up just one run in seven innings.

Jordan Thompson came up clutch in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-out bases-clearing three-run double to break a 2-2 tie to make it 5-2.

LSU will look to take the series against Tennessee with game two scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

