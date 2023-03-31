BBB Accredited Business
U.S. Soccer slated to take on Mexico twice in the coming months

Tyler Adams (4) could miss both matches against Mexico with a hamstring injury.
Tyler Adams (4) could miss both matches against Mexico with a hamstring injury.(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Men’s National Team will meet up with rival, Mexico, twice in a two month period.

U.S.A. will first matchup with El Tri on April 19 in Glendale, AZ. for the Allstate Continental Clásico. This is the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico. This match falls outside of the International calendar window, so there’s a strong chance the Stars and Stripes roster will be made up of players in Major League Soccer.

The second match is in Las Vegas, NV. on June 15 in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. The United States qualified for the semi’s after beating El Salvador, 1-0.

Ricardo Pepi netted the winning goal for the USMNT against El Salvador in Orlando, FL. Pepi scored three goals in one week (two against Grenada). Pepi didn’t get called up to the World Cup roster, but is making a strong case to be on the U.S. team going forward.

One player that appears to be not making appearances for the USMNT anytime soon, Tyler Adams. He’ll miss an extended amount of time with a hamstring injury.

The USMNT currently owns a three-game win streak over Mexico on American soil. The other matchup in the Concacaf National League semifinals, Canada vs. Panama.

