Believe little on April Fools Day, even if you’re thirsty for a White Craw

Urban South Brewery unveiled the newest sensation of its beverage lineup on Saturday (April 1).
Urban South Brewery unveiled the newest sensation of its beverage lineup on Saturday (April 1).
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Buddy the Elf famously told a fake mall Santa, “You sit on a throne of lies.”

So does Urban South Brewery.

Yes, white crawfish exist, but in such rare numbers -- 1 in 5 million mud bugs -- that we have confidently deemed the beverage company’s new White Craw Hard Seltzer (flavored with Slap Ya Mama seasoning) to be the sort of news you only find on Saturday -- April Fools Day.

Local breweries got very much in the spirit of April 1, in fact, unveiling a slew of new products and announcements only available on Saturday.

But of course the April Fools Day pranks extended far beyond the borders of New Orleans and Louisiana on Saturday. Among some of the more creative efforts included:

State governments were getting in on the fun.

We actually would support the University of Virginia getting rid of the superfluous letter in UVA.

And pranksters even were ready for the day in Great Britain and France.

And no, LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has not agreed to dress like a strawberry for Sunday’s NCAA championship game (we’re fairly certain).

So take your social media and news today with several grains of salt, lest you wind up tricked in some classic way like this spectacular link that delivers you to the website of the new Tesla Diesel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

