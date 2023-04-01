Believe little on April Fools Day, even if you’re thirsty for a White Craw

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Buddy the Elf famously told a fake mall Santa, “You sit on a throne of lies.”

So does Urban South Brewery.

Yes, white crawfish exist, but in such rare numbers -- 1 in 5 million mud bugs -- that we have confidently deemed the beverage company’s new White Craw Hard Seltzer (flavored with Slap Ya Mama seasoning) to be the sort of news you only find on Saturday -- April Fools Day.

The swell of the sea and the crush of the waves are nothing compared to the flavor and intensity of White Craw. Combining the hearty spice of a crawfish boil with the refreshing carbonation and lightness of a seltzer, this brew is unlike anything you've ever tasted before. pic.twitter.com/dXg9Ye5x4Y — Urban South Brewery (@UrbanSouthBeer) April 1, 2023

Local breweries got very much in the spirit of April 1, in fact, unveiling a slew of new products and announcements only available on Saturday.

We’ve decided to give y’all a treat! We’ve placed 1 golden bottled, filled with our OG Golden brew, in a 6pk near you! If you are one of the lucky ones, redeem this bottle at the brewery for a year’s supply of Abita Beer! May the best beer drinker win. pic.twitter.com/UoEntHn67g — Abita Beer (@TheAbitaBeer) April 1, 2023

But of course the April Fools Day pranks extended far beyond the borders of New Orleans and Louisiana on Saturday. Among some of the more creative efforts included:

⚠️This is now a fish free zone⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9xYbRM2NSl — Tinder (@Tinder) April 1, 2023

Check out our new totally real editions that have nothing to do with April Fools’ Day pic.twitter.com/pmYlWOCVxw — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 1, 2023

State governments were getting in on the fun.

Delaware is excited to announce a new artistic installation featuring a 100ft tall statute of April Ludgate, the Parks and Rec character played by Aubrey Plaza (voted most famous Delawarean in the News Journal). pic.twitter.com/J1enRkajpM — Delaware.gov (@delaware_gov) April 1, 2023

We actually would support the University of Virginia getting rid of the superfluous letter in UVA.

And pranksters even were ready for the day in Great Britain and France.

📣Calling all fashionistas 📣



We’ve got the must have drop of the season.



Unveiling the Big McNugget Boot, the most flavoursome shoe of SS23. Releasing exclusively through the McDonald’s App this Monday. pic.twitter.com/1hjFuFZOfG — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) April 1, 2023

🇫🇷 Vous n'êtes pas prêts pour ma nouvelle attraction de l'été ! Le plus haut toboggan du monde sera installé sur mon sommet à partir du 1er juillet !



🌐You're not ready for this! The tallest slide in the world will be installed on my summit from July 1st!



📽️@origiful pic.twitter.com/MrwlmYvtic — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) April 1, 2023

And no, LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has not agreed to dress like a strawberry for Sunday’s NCAA championship game (we’re fairly certain).

So take your social media and news today with several grains of salt, lest you wind up tricked in some classic way like this spectacular link that delivers you to the website of the new Tesla Diesel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.