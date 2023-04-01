BBB Accredited Business
A brief break from the warmth & humidity

The temps creep back up again for Monday
More storm chances stick around for Sunday and Monday.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a rather warm and muggy Saturday, a cold front will sweep out the humidity and cool our temperatures for Sunday. We’ll wake up Sunday morning with a cooler start in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday will help to keep us cooler as highs rise to the upper 70s. You’ll notice the air won’t feel as muggy to start the day, but by Sunday evening, the dew points will start to rise again after a shift into a more southerly flow. A few showers and small thunderstorms are possible. Severe weather isn’t expected.

The muggy feel will return for Monday as highs rise back up into the middle 80s with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect the warmth to stick around for the better part of the week with highs until Wednesday returning to the middle 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

